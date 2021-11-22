New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Skoda Auto India expects its upcoming sedan Slavia will upset the C-segment dominance of Honda City, and will clock sales of up to 3,000 units a month.

Skoda Auto, earlier in November, globally premiered the Slavia sedan, which is expected to go on sale in Q1 of 2022. Slavia, which is the third product under VW Group's ambitious India 2.0 Project, replaces the ageing Rapid in the market.

Zac Hollis, brand director of Skoda Auto India, ruled out sedans as a dying class of vehicles. "The market lacks new sedans that are exciting and meet customer expectations. Kushaq has been a gamechanger for the brand here and with Slavia, we are confident of clocking healthy sales of 3,000 units a month," Hollis said.



Kushaq and Slavia share plenty, ranging from engine options to platform. Among key mechanical highlights, Slavia is the widest sedan among C-sedans, offers the segment's most-powerful 1.5TSI petrol engine and has a boot space of 521 litres.

Skoda says that Slavia is characterised by expressive design, while creating a new highlight for sedans by being the widest in its segment. "Exhibiting elegant lines and crystalline elements, it is a testament to sleek and beautiful design. Equipped with comfortable and stylish interiors that adorn generous amounts of space and ‘Simply Clever’ features ensure that you fall in love at first drive," Skoda says about Slavia on its website.



Slavia, much like the Kushaq, is 95% localised in India. With the new generation Octavia (CKD) significantly higher in terms of price over the phased-out model, Hollis said the Slavia will attract customers who seek a modern and fun-to-drive sedan.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma