New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk/Anirban Mitra: Eyeing a record 2022, Skoda Auto India is expecting a three-fold rise in sales over 2021. The Czech carmaker launched the flagship Kodiaq on Monday and promised five other products for the calendar year. Kodiaq has been introduced in three trims: Style, SportLine, and Laurin & Klement. The SUV is priced between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 37.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

From 10,387 cars sold in 2020, Skoda Auto India achieved a triple-digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold in 2021. The company informed: "For 2022, Skoda Auto India aims to triple the 2021 sales volumes, keeping the mid-term target of 1,00,000 units set for 2025."

Kodiaq is the 7-seater flagship SUV, based on the MQB platform. The biggest change in Kodiaq is the petrol engine, which replaces the 150-hp, 2-litre TDI engine.

The new 2-litre TSI petrol engine is linked with a 7-speed DSG transmission, which produces 190 horsepowers and 320 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent out to an all-wheel-drive.

Kodiaq packs a brand new hexagonal grille. Bonnet, bumpers and several other exterior design elements have been tweaked on the exteriors. Dynamic LED lights look fantastic and the alloy design of the 18-inch wheels are new as well.

Inside the cabin, passengers can enjoy front electric seats, panoramic sunroof, 12-speak audio system, wireless charging and entertainment through 8-inch connected touchscreen.

The Czech brand will introduce its mid-sized sedan Slavia in the market by March-end. Slavia shares the MQB-AO-IN platform and engine options with the Kushaq SUV. Slavia is expected to boast a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and will replace the Rapid.

The brand is ramping up its service points and expects to grow from 175 to 225 by the end of 2022. Skoda claims it is seeing a surge in the contribution from rural markets. From around 5% in 2020, the share of sales from rural markets grew to around 10% in 2021.

Skoda Auto India brand director Zac Hollis, however, ruled out the introduction of an electric car into the market due to a lack of mass-market demand and higher input costs.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma