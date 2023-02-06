Royal Enfield To Introduce Its 'First-Ever' EV By 2024: Report

THE POPULAR British two wheeler brand Royal Enfield owned by Eicher Motors is all set to step into the electric vehicle market by adding an electric two wheeler under its portfolio. Reportedly, the brand is planning to launch its first-ever electric bike in the next two years.

In order to build a plan for the production of sustainable electric vehicles, the corporation has reportedly formed a dedicated team for the electric vehicle business in India and the UK. Umesh Krishnappa, the previous CTO of Ola Electric, is said to have joined the company in order to strengthen the brand's reputation among EVs.

According to the report, the company plans to invest up to US $150 million in its electric vehicle business. Royal Enfield has also begun work on a line of items for the global market.

According to AutoCar India, the company plans to build an electric vehicle that will appeal to a global audience, with the prototype expected to be available within the next 12 months. Furthermore, the company might have its product certified by the end of 2023 in order to be ready for a market debut in 2024, the report added.

As per sources cited by Autocar Professional, the corporation has been working on research and development for years and has started investing more heavily in the EV market as well as developing sustainable transportation technology. Several ideas are currently in advanced phases of testing.

"We took a totally unusual approach to creating an electric motorcycle, and we invested a lot of time in researching and comprehending the market and our target audience. We have begun making greater investments in the segment and are working strategically on our EV portfolio and business plan,” a spokesperson told Autocar Professional.