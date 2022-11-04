Royal Enfield Teases Its Much Awaited Cruiser Bike Ahead Of Launch; See First PICS Here

AFTER getting a good response to Meteor 350, Royal Enfield has officially teased its much-awaited cruiser bike Meteor 650 on their social media platform. The bike has been spotted on the roads while testing a lot of times. Notably, the company will launch the bike on November 8, 2022, in Italy.

Moreover, the Meteor 650 will be a cruiser bike that will be above the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 and is likely to feature a 648CC fuel-injected four-stroke oil-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will be powerful and is likely to produce 47 HP with 52Nm of peak torque.

As the social media post suggests, the rear side of the all-new Meteor 650 seems similar to its sibling Meteor 350. It gets a round tail lamp along with some heavy-looking rear tyre with a classy logo placement above the mudguard. It is also evident that the bike would be available in multiple colours just like Royal Enfield do with other models.

As the name suggests the bike would be a cruiser and would feature a twin seat with wide handlebars in order to make long rides more comfortable. Talking about the front, the round LED Lamps are expected with the retro design of Royal Enfield. With this, the bike features the Instrument Cluster similar to its sibling Meteor 350 and Scram 411.

In India, it is expected that the company may launch the most awaited cruiser bike of the segment between the 18th to 20th of November in Goa.