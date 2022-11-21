Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled At Rider Mania 2022, Will Launch In January 2023

After the global unveiling of its much-awaited Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022 Italy, the automobile manufacturer, Royal Enfield unveiled the cruiser at the Rider Mania 2022, Goa. Given that Rider Mania is an annual motorcycling festival in Goa that attracts Royal Enfield owners and motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the world, no other time could be the best for revealing the all-new cruiser bike to Indians.

With this, the company has also announced that it would launch its cruiser bike in January 2023. Talking about the bike, it will be an elder sibling to the existing Meteor 350 and will sit above the Continental GT and Interceptor 650.

Super Meteor 650 Specifications:

The bike is powered by a 648cc air and oil-cooled parallel twin with a 6-speed transmission that generates 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque. Additionally, it features a 15.7-litre fuel tank and some add-on elements which makes it the heaviest Royal Enfield to date.

The bike also has some notable features, such as LED headlights, aluminium switches, alloy wheels, a tripper navigation system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, forward-set footpegs, a large, wide handlebar, and disc brakes on both ends with ABS.

Super Meteor 650 Price And Availability:

Royal Enfield has announced that the Super Meteor 650 would be available in two variants namely- Standard and Tourer. There are no major differences in both, but one can see a larger seat, tall windscreen, panniers, backrest for the pillion, and some more add-on features in the tourer trim.

In terms of colour options, Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green are the five colour options available for the Super Meteor standard. Celestial Red and Celestial Blue are the two colour options for the Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

RE also announced that the pre-bookings are open for those who have registered for Rider Mania 2022. On the other hand, every potential buyer will be able to book their Super Meteor 650 starting from January 2023. No official statements on the price have been made, but we expect that the bike could be launched at a price of Rs 4 lakh ex-showroom (approx).