Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Debuts In India: 4 Things You Need To Know About The Cruiser Bike

The long-awaited proper cruiser bike from Royal Enfield, the Super Meteor 650, has finally made its debut in India. The company has announced that bookings for the bike are now open, and deliveries will begin next month.

Royal Enfield has added the Super Meteor 650 under its 650 cc bike portfolio with the Continental GT and Interceptor 650 and will now be the company’s flagship bike with a price range of over Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike sports a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor with a 6-speed gearbox that can churn out a maximum power of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque.

Speaking of the design, the company has provided major changes for the consumers by adding LED tail lamps as standard, Laidback and improved sitting posture, cruiser traits, improved seats fit for long rides, longest wheelbase, and probably more.

Here are the 5 things to know about the new Super Meteor 650:

1. Addition of LED headlamps:

For the first time ever, the company has included LED tail lamps and an LED headlamp. Prior to the adjustments to the bikes, the riders had to modify the lights as an after-market add-on.

2. Wheel Base:

The largest wheelbase of 1,500mm and 2,260mm in length is given to the cruiser bike, which obviously improves the bike's road presence and riding quality. Additionally, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has mono-shock rear suspension and front forks measuring 43mm. Additionally, the business offers twin-channel ABS as standard with this.

3. Heaviest Bike:

The bike will now be the heaviest model made by Royal Enfield and has a dry weight of 241 kg making it 40 kg heavier than the Interceptor 650.

4. Flagship Bike:

The bike has now become the most expensive bike made by Royal Enfield with a starting price of Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Availability:

The bike comes in two trims and three shades, which are further broken down into seven colour variants, for the Indian market. Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Gray, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red, and Celestial Blue are the colours that are available.