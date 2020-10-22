The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched on November 6, confirmed the automaker, adding that it will be available in three variants.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which will replace the automaker's Thunderbird bikes, will be launched on November 6 after months of the delay. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants – Fireball, Supernova and Stellar and will compete against the likes of Honda H'Ness CB350 and Jawa Perak.

The automaker has said that the all-new bike, which is its first major launch after two 650CC Interceptor bikes, will be available in seven colours for the customers -- Fireball Yellow, Supernova Blue, Stellar Blue Metallic, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Fireball Red and Supernova Brown.

What about the features and specifications of Royal Enfield Meteor 350?

The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. As per reports, the engine will generate 20.5 horsepower and a torque of 27Nm. It is expected that the engine will come in handy for long drives as it is expected to have the SOHC (single overhead cam).

Apart from that, reports suggest that Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have LED DRL, LED tail lamps and a raised handlebar. The all-ned Royal Enfield bike will also have a forward-set footpegs.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will also have a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system and the Tripper Navigation feature. Reports suggest that Meteor 350 will use a revised gearbox which will have a lighter clutch pull and smoother shifts.

This all-new Royal Enfield bike will also have a twin-sided rear shock absorbers and telescopic front forks. Apart from that, reports suggest that Meteor 350 will also include dual-channel ABS.

What about the price of Royal Enfield Meteor 350?

While the company has not revealed the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, it is expected to be priced between Rs 1.70 lakh to Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma