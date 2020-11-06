Royal Enfield Meteor Launch: The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor will be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. These variants will sport different colour schemes but will be identical in terms of performance.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Royal Enfield on Friday launched its brand new motorcycle, Meteor, with a tagline 'Cruise Easy', after a long wait by the customers and the Royal Enfield fans. The RE Meteor will replace the existing Thunderbird 350x in Royal Enfield's line-up. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available at the company's 'Make It Yours' that lets you customise your bike the way you want. The company is offering as many as 15 colour options for the fuel tank of the motorcycle.

The all-new Royal Enfield Meteor will be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. These variants will sport different colour schemes but will be identical in terms of performance and specifications. The bike is equipped with a semi-digital instrument panel with an analogue speed counter and a display for information like odometer, trip meter, gear-position indicator, fuel gauge.

Royal Enfield Prices:

The Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor in three variants. The starting price of the bike is kept at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom price) and ranges up to 1.90 lakh for the top model. While the base, Fireball model is launched at Rs 1,75,825 (ex-showroom), the Stellar model is launched at Rs 1,81,342 (e-showroom). The top model Supernova is available at Rs 1,90,536 (ex-showroom).

