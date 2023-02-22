Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Lightning, Continental GT 650 Thunder Launched In UK; India Debut Soon?

AFTER launching a series of new bikes in the 350cc segment, the Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield has unveiled two new add-ons in its 650 cc segment- Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition and Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition in the UK and European Market.

Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition 2023:

The motorcycle hasn't undergone any significant modifications aside from the addition of a new customised seat, saddle bags, a silver-coloured oil cap, and an aluminium finish crash guard. It's also available in a variety of colours, including Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush, Downtown Drag, Baker Express, Sunset Strip, and Mark 2, which was inspired by the Interceptor 650 that already exists. The price of the Interceptor 650 lighting edition starts from Rs 6.41 lakh in the UK.

Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition 2023:

The bike receives a number of new accessories, including a leg guard, dual saddle bags, handlebars, an oil cap in silver colour, and soft black panniers, just like the Interceptor 650 Lighting Edition. The bike comes in the same five colours as the current GT: Mr. Clean, Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green, and Rocker Red. In the UK, the Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition is priced at Rs. 6.65 lakh.

Royal Enfield, known for its retro classic style, has been adding new upgraded and compiled bikes in order to capture the mid-range Indian market, and as a result, the company recently unveiled the Interceptor series and Continental GT series in 2019. In addition, the company has introduced the Super Meteor 650 to compete with cruiser bikes.

Mechanically, both the bikes introduced have the same 648cc air-oil cooled parallel twin engine, which can churn out a maximum power of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. However, the company has not confirmed the India debut as of now.