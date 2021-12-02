New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Royal Enfield on Wednesday announced a partnership with Belstaff to roll out a range of apparel, celebrating the 120th anniversary of the niche motorcycle maker.

Launched in 1924, British Heritage brand Belstaff is known worldwide for its high-performance outerwear and jackets.

The collection includes a range of heritage-inspired T-shirts, zip-up sweatshirts, caps, enamel mugs and the hero pieces of the collection - the two limited editions Royal Enfield x Belstaff waxed jackets Trialmaster jacket and the Brooklands armoured motorcycle jacket.

Every jacket is styled with a special commemorative “Royal Enfield 120th Anniversary” patch on the right-hand sleeve and an additional “Limited Edition” riveted metal plaque on the inside zip. With a run of only 500 jackets each in Belstaff’s ‘Classic Black’ colourway, each piece is truly a collector’s item.

Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Head - Apparel Business - Royal Enfield said, “As we celebrate our 120th anniversary this year, we have exciting plans to further take these experiences a notch above with a series of collaborations that resonate with our heritage and legacy.

"In line with this idea, we are delighted to collaborate with another iconic British brand- Belstaff to commemorate the special milestone with an exclusive line of apparel celebrating our glorious journey," he added.

The limited-edition capsule collection launched in India will be available on the Royal Enfield’s online store and at dealerships until the stock lasts.

In homage to the collaboration of two iconic heritage bands, the in-house Royal Enfield Custom Team have developed two custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles - boasting one-of-a-kind liveries and featuring unique design elements incorporating Belstaff’s legendary British Millerain waxed canvas and antique brass hardware.

These custom bikes will be showcased around Europe in some of Belstaff’s flagship stores and concessions.

