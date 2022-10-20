Rolls Royce Unveils First Ever Luxury EV; Check Expected Price, Features And Other Details Here

The British luxury car maker, Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first-ever electric vehicle named the Spectre. With the picture revealed, the design seems a bit futuristic with a classic long good and tailored back. However, the reports suggest deliveries will start in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023. Talking about the price, the company has not made any official statement on it but it could be in between Rs 5 Crore to Rs 7 Crore.

The company also made it clear that the car has gone through the most difficult testing programs keeping the choices of auto geeks in mind. The car is undergoing a 2.5 million kilometre driving test and is expected to complete it by the end of 2023.

Rolls-Royce has announced its Spectre as an 'Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupe' and promises the world that this would be the best an EV can get. In terms of design, the luxury car features a split headlamp along with its signature grille. Talking about the rear design, it definitely looks like another add-on to the Rolls Royce family. It also features a 23-inch alloy which will be the largest in the Rolls Royce family.

Just like every other Rolls Royce, this will also have a customised interior. According to the WLTP test cycle, the Spectre has an all-electric range of about 520 km. The electric motor is said to develop around 577 horsepower and a huge peak torque of 900 Nm. The powerful electric roll sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

The bookings are open and the vehicle can be booked with infinite customisation, and the deliveries are expected to begin from next year.