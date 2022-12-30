Rishabh Pant Car Accident: 6 Facts To Know About Pant's Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG

Rishabh Pant Car Accident: 6 Facts You Need To Know About Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG.

Rishabh Pant, a left-handed wicket-keeper batsman who was driving a Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG from Dehradun to Delhi met with an accident and suffered some serious head wounds and injuries on the back and legs. The cricketer was shifted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun for further treatment and is stable now.

Reportedly, Pant admitted that he was a bit sleepy while driving the car which is the reason behind the accident. On the other hand, the Mercedes Benz GLE 43 AMG, which he was driving caught fire and was charred. The car is a luxury 5 seater SUV which is priced over Rs 1 Cr and has some amazing safety features paired with a powerful engine.

Pant accident footage. Visibility seems fine. Overspeeding for sure.



pic.twitter.com/rcFTLbnQig — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 30, 2022

Here are 5 points you should know about the car.

1. The Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, which Rishabh Pant was driving features a 3.0-litre, bi-turbo petrol motor that outputs a maximum power of 367 bhp along with a peak torque of 520 Nm.

2. The SUV is offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox through which the car can attain a speed of 100 kmph from a standing position in just 5.7 seconds.

3. The car has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The SUV gets a four-wheel drive system.

4. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE has been awarded with a five-star overall Global NCAP safety rating. The GLE received four out of five stars in the rollover test, and five out of five stars in the frontal and side crash tests.

5. The AMG GLE 43 4MATIC Coupe has the same abundance of safety technology and features as most Mercedes vehicles, including seven airbags, traction control, all-wheel drive, etc.

6. ABS, brake assistant, central lock, power door lock, multiple airbags, seat belt warning, side impact beams, traction control, tire pressure monitoring, vehicle stability control, and crash sensors were among many special features are some of the prominent safety features present in the car.