Rishabh Pant Accident: Which Car Was The Cricketer Driving; Know Safety Features And Other Details

THE Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, met with an accident while travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi in his Mercedes Benz AMG GLE. The star cricketer who made his debut in February 2017 in the Indian National Cricket Team, has suffered severe injuries. According to the reports, the cricketer has sustained injuries on his back, head, and legs and is shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Furthermore, the 25-year-old cricketer is in stable condition now.

Pant accident footage. Visibility seems fine. Overspeeding for sure.



On the other hand, the car, a Mercedes AMG GLE caught fire after hitting the divider somewhere between the Dehradun-Delhi expressway and the latter had to break the window to make his way out of the burning car.

Several images and videos have been shared on the social media platform recording the accident and post-accident fire. Rishab was driving his Mercedes Benz AMG GLE which has got a major update in 2021, is a 5-seater premium SUV that has plenty of safety features including airbags, knee protection, and eCall Emergency System which has saved the life of the cricketer.

Pant was the one who was driving the car at the time of the accident, which happened around 5:30 a.m was feeling sleepy, claims report. Further, it was reported that Pant admitted that he was a little sleepy when his car hit the divider. The star cricketer broke the windscreen to get out of the car after he saw fire.

Speaking of the safety ratings of the car, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE achieved 92% protection for adult occupants and 90% for child occupants. It then received scores of 74% for vulnerable road user protection and 84% for safety assistance.

Several celebrities and cricketers have also taken Twitter to wish a speedy recovery to Rishabh Pant.