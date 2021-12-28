New Delhi | Anirban Mitra: Euler Motors is prepping up for a marathon. The Delhi-based commercial electric vehicle maker is focussing on sustainable last-mile transport.



Predominantly a B2B player, Euler took long strides, inking deals with e-commerce and logistic giants including Flipkart, BigBasket and MoEVing.



Euler's fight has been primarily against the IC-powered (internal combustion) LCVs. The start-up with its HiLoad is aiming to put up a brave fight against the likes of Bajaj Maxima and Piaggio Ape.





Euler HiLoad is priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it's significantly expensive than the latter. The HiLoad tries to justify the premium with superior payload capacity, economical run and lower cost of maintenance.



HiLoad is available in pick-up and container versions, with a payload of up to 688 kilos. HiLoad's carry capacity is 40% higher than diesel-powered Bajaj Maxima and close to Tata Ace and Maruti Suzuki Super Carry.



At the heart of the skateboard chassis architecture is a three-phase induction motor, which churns out 10.96 kW and 88.5Nm. Energy is drawn from a 12.4 kWh liquid-cooled battery pack, which roughly takes 4 hours to fully charge.



The certified range claim for Euler HiLoad is 151 kilometres against one full charge. The real-life range, however, is expected to be 120 kilometres. According to the company, a daily run of 100 kilometres will cost Rs 0.60/kilometre, which is 2.5 times lesser than a CNG counterpart.



The HiLoad 3W rides on 12-inch radial, tubeless tyres and is suspended over hydraulic shock suspensions. Segment-first, however, is the front disc brakes, which the company says is still a work in progress.



Piloting duties are done via a handlebar and the airy cabin is a strict single-seater. HiLoad also employs projector beams for better night visibility.



While we had limited time with HiLoad, the commercial vehicle surely takes head-on IC-counterparts in terms of last-mile connectivity. It may not be ideal for long-distance transporting just yet, but B2B players would be attracted with what Euler HiLoad brings to the table.

Posted By: Ashita Singh