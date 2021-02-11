The Centre will soon make Aadhaar authentication mandatory for citizens seeking to avail online and contactless services pertaining to the renewal and issuance of driving licence.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: The Centre will soon make Aadhaar authentication mandatory for citizens seeking to avail online and contactless services pertaining to the renewal and issuance of driving licence. According to a draft order by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, individuals seeking to avail 16 transport-related services, including obtaining learner's licence, renewing driving licence, or making changes in the same, on the web portal, will need to avail an Aadhaar authentication, Dainik Jagran reported.

The move will eliminate the need for visiting Regional Transport Offices for work related to driving licence, besides also curbing forgery and ending the menace of duplicate driving licences. It will help the government in tackling fake documents and recognising the individuals who are holding multiple driving licences. At a time when more and more people are preferring to rectify or obtain photo identity cards online, the move is likely to be popular among the Aadhaar holders.

"The government of India has already issued a draft notification for Aadhaar linkage. Once that happens and Vahan and Sarathi system get linked with Aadhaar, crowds at RTOs will reduce to 20 per cent (from current level)," said Maharashtra transport commissioner Avinash Dhakane, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Aadhaar authentication is a process by which your 12-digit Aadhaar number along with demographic information such as name, date of birth, gender, or biometric information of an individual is submitted to the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) Central Identities Data Repository for its verification, as mentioned on the official website of UIDAI. The UIDAI then correctness of the details submitted on the basis of information available.

Until the time an individual gets his Aadhaar authenticated, the services can be availed using Aadhaar enrolment ID slip.

