Renault-Nissan Partnership Ends After 24 Years, New Agreement On Cards; Everything You Need To Know

After months of negotiations, the popular automakers Nissan and Renault are apparently ending their 24-year alliance. Following this, the firms declared in a joint statement that by agreeing to cut Renault's stake in Nissan, they had ‘rebalanced’ their relationship.

What Is The Agreement Between Nissan And Renault:

As part of the agreement, Nissan would acquire a stake in Ampere, Renault's premier electric vehicle division. The companies added that they will collaborate on battery and electronics technologies and that they will save money by working on collaborative projects in Europe, India, and Latin America.

According to the agreement, Renault will reduce its ownership of Japanese automaker Nissan from more than 43% to 15%, making it equal in size to Nissan's ownership of its French rival.

Nissan will also invest up to 15% of its equity in Ampere, Renault's new electric car company, according to the firms. According to Christopher Richter of investment firm CLSA, the modifications are required to maintain the two-decade cooperation, the BBC said. The BBC quoted him as saying, "It's a last-ditch effort to save an alliance where the two parties don't get along very well.

"Hopefully, by equalising their status in the alliance, they will be able to put some of the tension behind them and identify a limited number of activities in which they can cooperate and give value to each other," Richter added.

The decision is made while the auto industry undergoes a period of a profound upheaval as it switches to electric vehicles and adopts new technology. Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka in Japan told the BBC that "we all know that auto corporations will be consolidated into five or six internationally, especially due to the major advances occurring in AI technology."



