It is expected that the new Renault SUV will likely hit the Indian roads in the first quarter of 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In a piece of exciting news for car lovers across the country, French carmaker Renault on Monday teased its upcoming sub-compact SUV which will be launched in India very soon.

Sharing a video of its upcoming car, the Renault hinted that the SUV will likely be launched in India next year and showed its exterior designs including the split LED headlamps. Though the French carmaker didn't reveal much of its details, the SUV will reportedly be known as 'Kiger'.

"Ready for new adventures? Our fun and sporty new Renault Showcar will drive you to your favourite playground, within and beyond city limits. Stay tuned for more," Renault tweeted while sharing the short video clip.

Ready for new adventures? Our fun and sporty new #Renault Showcar will drive you to your favorite playground, within and beyond city limits. Stay tuned for more. pic.twitter.com/YL7d6dsZjZ — Renault India PR (@RenaultIndiaPR) November 16, 2020

When will it be launched in India?

Though the carmaker has not revealed about the Kiger's launch dates, media reports suggest that the SUV will likely hit the Indian roads in the first quarter of 2021.

What about its features and specifications?

Kiger, which will compete with Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, will be available in 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol manual and a turbocharged engine which will generate a power of 99 bhp and 160 Nm of maximum torque.

From the teaser, it can be concluded that the new sub-compact SUV will futuristic LED headlights. Like Nissan's Magnite, the Kiger will also have a 360-degree camera and a fully digital driver display.

Talking about its interiors, the Kiger is expected to come with smartphone connectivity and a multi-functional steering wheel. It will also have an electric sunroof and large touchscreen infotainment screen.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma