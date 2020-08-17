New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ending the wait for thousands of customers across the country, the Renault on Monday finally launched the 2020 Renault Duster Turbo in India. The 2020 Renault Duster Turbo will be available in three models – XE, RXS and RXZ – at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh.

"The launch of Renault DUSTER equipped with the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine marks a new chapter in the DUSTER journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and Crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana. DUSTER has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets," said Renault India Operations CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle in a statement.

"Over the years, adventure enthusiasts and numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this True SUV. The bold and more powerful DUSTER will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience," Mamillapalle added.

What about the specifications of 2020 Renault Duster Turbo?

According to Renault, the Duster turbo will be available five trim levels -- three trims with manual transmission (RXE, RXS, and RXZ) and two CVT trim levels (RXS and RXZ).

The company has also offered a 6-speed manual in the new turbo petrol model and a CVT X-Tronic automatic gearbox. As per Renault, Duster turbo petrol will provide a fuel efficiency of 16.42 kmpl with the CVT automatic transmission and 16.5 kmpl with the manual gearbox.

2020 Renault Duster Turbo Price:

The RXE, RXS, and RXZ variants of the 1.5L Petrol (MT) model will be available at a price of Rs 8.59 lakh, Rs 9.39 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively, said the company, adding that the RXE, RXS and RXZ variants of the 1.3L Turbo Petrol (MT) model will be available at a price of Rs 10.49 lakh, Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh respectively. The RXS and RXZ variants of the 1.3L Turbo Petrol (CVT) will be available at a price of Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.59 lakh respectively, the company noted.

2020 Renault Duster Turbo Specifications:

The 2020 Renault Duster Turbo will have a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be available with Android Auto, voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and EcoGuide. The 2020 Renault Duster Turbo also has fully automatic climate control and it comes with Smart Start and Stop function. The car is also equipped with ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger airbags, seat belt reminder and speed alert.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma