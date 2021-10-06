New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Starting from April 2022, private vehicle owners will have to pay eight times more fee for renewing their vehicles that are older than 15 years. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways on Monday issued the notice for the implementation of this new rule. Similarly, commercial vehicle owners will also be required to pay eight times higher fee for renewing the fitness certificates of their buses or trucks.



However, this rule will not impact people living in Delhi and its nearby areas, as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had already banned vehicles which are more than 10 years old in diesel and 15-year-old in petrol.



According to the notification given by the authorities, the registration for a 15-year-old card would cost the owner Rs. 5,000 compared to the current fee of Rs. 600. Whereas the registration renewal charges for the old bikes would be Rs. 1,000 compared to the current fee of Rs. 300.

Fees for new registration and renewal of registration for personal vehicles

Vehicle Type Registration Fee Renewal Fee Motorcycles Rs. 300 Rs. 1,000 3-wheeler & quadricycle Rs. 600 Rs. 2,500 LMV (car/jeep) Rs. 600 Rs. 5,000 Imported vehicle (car & above) Rs. 5,000 Rs. 40,000

Fee for new fitness certificate and renewal for commercial vehicles

Vehicle type New Fitness Certificate Renewal Motorcycle Rs. 500 Rs. 1,000 3-wheeler/ quadricycle Rs. 1,000 Rs. 3,500 Taxi/cab Rs. 1,000 Rs. 7,000 Medium goods/ passenger Rs. 1,300 Rs. 10,000 Heavy goods & passenger Rs. 1,500 Rs. 12,500

The notification issued by the road, transport, and highways minister further said, that these new rules will be called 'Central Motor Vehicles(23rd Amendment) Rules and it will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

Further, the notification also said, that commercial owners who will not get their fitness certificate renewed before the deadline will be levied with an additional fine of Rs. 50 each day. These fitness certificates are required to be renewed once a year when a commercial vehicle turns 8 years old.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen