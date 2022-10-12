'Ready To Fly': First-Ever Flying Car Takes 1st Test Flight In Dubai; Can Attain Top Speed Of 130 Kmph

A Chinese Electric car maker Xpeng Inc has unveiled the first-ever two-seater public flight in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the company is planning to launch the aircraft for commercial use in the international market.

As per the reports, the name of the two-seater electric aircraft is set to be X2. It has eight propellers, two at each corner of the vertical.

On Monday, the company tested the aircraft with a 90-minute test flight in Dubai which was later described as an important step for the next generation of ‘flying cars’.

The two-seater flying car has a maximum takeoff weight of 760 kg, an unladen weight of 560 kg, and a maximum flight speed of 130 km/h. Constructed from high-quality carbon fiber materials, it is equipped with an airframe parachute and offers 35 minutes of flight time. The X2 is carbon-free and designed for city driving at low altitudes.

Minguan Qiu, general manager of Xpeng Aeroht, said: “I chose Dubai first because it is the most innovative city in the world.”

The futuristic electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) is equipped with an intelligent flight control system and autonomous flight capabilities and is the latest generation of flying cars. The X2 emits zero carbon dioxide and is designed with low-altitude city capabilities.

Earlier, X2 was highlighted as the fifth-generation flying car which was developed and manufactured by XPeng Aeroht. The two passenger flying vehicles aim to meet the goal of green and pollution-free urban transportation. It is also highlighted that it may be used for short-distance travel in cities and can also be used for medical, defense, and other emergencies.

Recently, the shares of XPEV are down 0.73% near the end of day trading on Tuesday.