Pravaig Defy E-SUV Debuts In India; All You Need To Know About The Electric Vehicle

The variety of electric vehicles in India has seen tremendous growth in the previous two years. Recently a Bengaluru-based startup has introduced India’s fastest EV bike and now another startup from the same city, Pravaig has introduced Defy electric SUV. The all-new addition to the EV family could be a great option for the ones who are looking for an electric vehicle with great power.

Pravaig Defy Specifications, Range, Features, And More:

The Pravaig Defy comes with an impressive futuristic design that is totally different from the existing electric vehicles in India. The front and rear of the car are more covered than the other cars making it look more attractive.

Under the hood, the Pravaig Defy E-SUV features a 90.9 kWh battery pack in collaboration with a double electric motor set-up which can churn out a maximum power of 402 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. The company has claimed that the SUV can do 0 to 100 Kmph in just 4.9 seconds and also supports fast charging. With a top speed of 210 kmph, the car rivals the Volvo XC40.

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 5G connectivity, a digital instrument panel, OTA updates, and other features are some of the prominent features present in the Pravaig Defy.

Pravaig Defy Price, Availability:

An introductory price of Rs 39.50 lakh, ex-showroom, has been set for the brand-new Pravaig Defy electric SUV in India. The booking can be done with the token amount of Rs 51,000 and deliveries are set to begin in April 2023.

Pravaig CEO Siddhartha Bagri commented on the launch, saying, "Pravaig is the only company focused on the Right of Repair, Upgradability, and Data Protection." A user unmet need in Europe and the United States. DEFY Technology, we believe, represents the future direction of all EV technologies. DEFY makes this technology available to a broad audience for the first time - at a price that no other manufacturer can match."