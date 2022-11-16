PMV Announces India's Most Affordable Two-Seater Electric Car 'EaS-E'; Know Specs, Prices And Range Here

India-based electric vehicle start-up PMV Electric has announced India’s cheapest electric vehicle priced at 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, it will be India’s first-ever two-seater electric car. You can book your EaS-E electric car by paying a sum of Rs 2,000 as a token amount.

PMV EaS-E Electric Specifications:

Talking about the specifications, the car is said to feature a PMSM motor that generates 10 kW of power and 50 Nm of peak torque. The EaS-E electric vehicle's top speed, according to PMV Electric, is 70 kmph. It claims to be able to accelerate from 0 to 40 kilometres per hour in under five seconds. There are three different claimed range options for the electric car: 120 km, 160 km, and 200 km. The EaS-E electric car can be charged in 3–4 hours using an onboard charger from any 15A outlet.

In terms of running, the company claims EV will only cost less than 75 paise to operate per km. The battery packs also have a 48V Li Iron Phosphate cell chemistry and are water-resistant to IP67 standards.

Remote parking assistance, cruise control, remote connectivity and diagnostics, Bluetooth connectivity, onboard navigation, and EaS-E mode for hands-free driving are a few of the impressive features of the EaS-E electric car, especially looking at the price segment.

PMV EaS-E Electric Price And Availability:

The company announced during the launch that the first 10,000 customers would be able to purchase the base variant of the car for Rs 4.79 as an introductory price. But the more expensive models would set you back about Rs. 6.79 and Rs. 7.79 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom). Notably, the company reported that it has already received 6,000 reservations from India and other nations.

The company has stated that it is planning to start the deliveries of the most affordable electric EaS-E by the middle of next year.