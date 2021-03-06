If you are planning to buy a car, then a diesel car is going to be a good option for you, as it gives extra mileage and is affordable too. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the top five diesel cars available in India:

New Delhi| Jagran Auto Desk: The rise in the cost of petrol and diesel is surely making the people wonder that if the two are in some race to see who will shoot the highest price. Well, we are kidding, but there is no denying that this price rise has made people cut their expenses. And, to be noted, the price of petrol in comparison to diesel is way too high, and at this time, who wouldn't love something that is cheap and comes with extra benefits. Talking about the benefits and affordability, if you are planning to buy a car, then a diesel car is going to be a good option for you, as it gives extra mileage and is affordable too. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the top five diesel cars available in India:

1. Ford Figo

It is one of the most desirable cars in the country as it comes with amazing design and specifications. This car provides a diesel engine of 1.5-litre, whose Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) mileage is about 24.4 kmpl. Not only this, but it also gives 100 bhp power with a torque of 215 Nm. The price of this car ranges from 7.74-8.18 lakh rupees.

2. Honda Amaze

This elite compact sedan car comes with 1.5-litre diesel engine that provides 100 bhp power with a torque of 200 Nm. The engine of this car comes with a manual and CVT automatic gearbox. The manual Amaze car comes with an ARAI mileage of 24.7 kmpl, whereas, diesel CVT is about 21 kmpl. The price of this car ranges from 7.68 to 9.99 lakh rupees.

3. Tata Altroz

This car is known for its key specification that is amazing mileage. This car comes with a turbo engine of 1.5-litre that gives 90 bhp power with a torque of 200 Nm. Well, let us tell you that this engine only comes with manual transmission. The ARAI mileage of this car is 25.11 kmpl and the price ranges from 6.99 lakh to 9.45 lakh rupees.

4. Hyundai Aura

This car provides 1.2-litre U2 CRDi engine that comes with a three-cylinder diesel engine, and it gives 75 bhp power with 190 Nm torque. The certified mileage of this car is 25.40 kmpl, and the price of this car ranges from 7.85 to 9.30 lakh rupees.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

This car has some similar features to Hyundai Aura and it also comes with 1.2-litre diesel engine. The engine of this car gives 75 bhp power with a torque of 190 Nm. The engine of this car is available in two options that are- 5-speed Manual, and an AMT gearbox. The ARAI mileage of this car is 26.2 kmpl, and the price of this car ranges from 7.11 to 8.40 lakh rupees.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma