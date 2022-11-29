Petrol vs Diesel vs CNG vs Electric: Which Car You Should Buy Next And Why?

When people talk about reducing carbon emissions, they often think about buying alternative cars. One of the most popular choices is a CNG-powered car to replace their diesel or petrol car. However, choosing the wrong type of car can have negative effects on your pockets as well as on the environment. Therefore, it's important to understand how each car works and the advantages and disadvantages each has.

Electric cars are the most environmentally friendly option since they're emission-free. While they're still running off electricity, the only carbon dioxide released is from the source of the power- whether it be fossil fuels or renewable resources. All electric cars are also much quieter than internal combustion-based cars since there's no engine noise. Furthermore, electric cars can travel much farther on a single charge so people don't have to stop at every gas station. However, there are downsides to electric cars as well- they're expensive, heavy, and hard to maintain without a garage.

Here is a proper comparison between all the available cars in the Indian Market:

Petrol Cars:

The first and foremost choice of an Indian potential buyer is a petrol-powered car. There are many advantages and disadvantages of the car including Skyrocketing fuel prices, maintenance costs, upfront costs, and more.

The petrol engine is power packed and more refined compared to any other vehicle present in the market. With the huge availability of spare parts, the after-sales service and other services become affordable in terms of maintenance.

While opting for a petrol engine could invite a lot of expenditure as well. If purchased a petrol car it will demand more running cost compared to any other car. Additionally, a petrol car requires the service more frequently and is subject to fuel impurities (impure fuel can damage the engine).

Diesel Cars:

With diesel-powered cars, the first thing that comes into mind is it is only limited to 10 years. If you are looking for a power-packed performance yet efficient car, you might be looking for a diesel-powered car. Just like petrol, diesel-powered engines have certain advantages and disadvantages.

Diesel engines are comparatively more powerful and efficient than a conventional petrol engines. Cars with diesel engines require less maintenance, are better for long routes, and are even better for towing.

On the other hand, cars are a bit more expensive than petrol cars. Servicing can be more expensive, although you don't need to do it as often. Talking about Insurance, it can cost you 10-15% higher. All in all, if you are looking for a power-packed performance with better fuel economy and a larger range without any budget constraints, you can opt for a diesel-powered engine.

CNG Cars:

Introduced as a cleaner fuel, CNG cars have got tremendous attention from Indian buyers to which the company has responded with more variants and models. The CNG cars have witnessed a sharp spike in sales all across the country, but there are certain things that you should keep in mind while making a decision to purchase one.

The CNG cars have slightly lesser running costs, low maintenance, and can be switched to petrol whenever needed. CNG cars are much cleaner if compared to petrol and diesel engines.

While opting for a CNG car can bring some challenges to you like low performance, lesser availability of infrastructure, reduced boot space, high initial setup cost, and some regular problems coming your way.

Electric Car:

The recently introduced concept of electric vehicles has also got a great response to it. All the electric cars are offered with motors paired with a powerful battery which makes it a good option to opt for. There are advantages and disadvantages to these cars as well.

Electric cars are very efficient and cost around Rs 1 to 1.5 on average per kilometre. Notably, all the electric vehicles are zero emission which makes them an alternative to petrol, diesel, and CNG cars. Additionally, the car consists of very few moving parts which makes it affordable in terms of after-sales service.

In terms of disadvantages, the electric car is limited by range and requires frequent charging as compared to fuel. The cars are pretty expensive compared to every other car and lack infrastructure as of now. If you do not have a parking space with a charging socket, you might not opt for it.