New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Auto industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) on Thursday (August 11) said passenger vehicle wholesales in India have increased by 45 per cent to 2,64,442 units in July as against 1,82,779 units in the same month last year. On the other hand, two-wheeler dispatches from the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to dealerships declined by 2 per cent to 12,53,937 units in July, compared to 12,81,354 units in the year-ago period.

The auto industry body announced that motorcycle sales were down by 6 per cent this year with 8,37,096 units sold last month as against 8,88,520 units in July 2020. However, scooter sales have increased by 10 per cent to 3,66,292 units from 3,34,288 units. Similarly, three-wheeler sales surged 41 per cent to 17,888 units last month as against 12,728 units a year ago.

The total sales across categories, excluding commercial vehicles, stood at 15,36,269 units compared to 14,76,861 units in July last year, SIAM said. As for the total sale of passenger vehicle in July, it stood at 2.64 lakh units as compared to 1.82 lakh units in the same month of 2020 and 1.9 lakh in the year before.

Out of these, the number of passenger cars sold was 1.3 lakh in July 2021 versus 1.02 lakh in July 2020 and 1.16 lakh in July 2019. The number of utility vehicles sold are 1.24 lakh, 71,384 and 62,681 in the same periods. For three-wheeler sales 17,888 units in July were sold this year as compared to 12,728 in July last year and 55,719 in July 2019. Overall domestic sales of all categories amounted 15.36 lakh in July 2021.

This comes as the automobile industry continues to face heavy headwinds in the form of global semiconductor shortage and steep rise in commodity prices. The industry is managing supply chain challenges while ensuring the safety of its people and the possible third of the virus.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha