New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: If you own 15-year-old petrol vehicles, then you should probably consider stitching them. The Delhi transport department has warned people that if any deregistered petrol vehicle older than 15 years is found on the roads of the national capital, it will be seized and sent for scrapping.

On January 01, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi deregistered more than one lakh 10-year-old diesel cars leaving the owners of the vehicle with two options either to retrofit them with electric kits or sell them in other states only after getting a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department.

"In compliance of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) direction, the Delhi government has deregistered 1,01,247 diesel vehicles that completed 10 years on January 1, 2022. Owners of such vehicles can apply online for NOC if they want re-registration in other states," a statement of the Delhi transport department reads.

While talking about numbers then, the national capital currently has around 43 lakh, including 32 lakh two-wheelers and 11 lakh cars older than 15-year. These deregistered diesel vehicles include around 87,000 cars, goods carriers, buses, and tractors.

In order to retrofit old petrol and diesel vehicles, the Delhi transport department has empanelled eight electric kit manufacturers. These vehicles include two and three-wheelers, that are not allowed to run on the roads of the national capital due to the NGT directions.

To retrofit old diesel and petrol cars and four-wheelers, the price may range between Rs 3-5 lakh depending on battery capacity and range.

In order to reduce air pollution in the capital, the government has decided to take such a step. During the peak hours, the roads of the national capital witness a lot of congestion which ultimately increases vehicular pollution.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen