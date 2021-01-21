Luxury automaker BMW will launch 25 new products, including nine facelifts and eight variants, in India this year in a bid to tap on the increasing demand for personal vehicles in the aftermath of the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Luxury automaker BMW will launch 25 new products, including nine facelifts and eight variants, in India this year in a bid to tap on the increasing demand for personal vehicles in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Speaking to news agency PTI on the launch of its BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said that the company expects its growth in India to be in double digits this year and so plans to launch eight all-new products, nine facelifts, and eight variants.

"As far as our business is concerned, the worst of coronavirus is behind us. In 2020 we saw business shut... This year we expect the full 12 months to be operational as compared to around eight months last year. Demand is also picking up," Pawah told the agency.

Pawah said they expect the growth to be really strong at a time when there is an increasing demand for personal mobility due to health and safety concerns and people's increasing indulgence in luxury cars at a time when international traveling is curbed due to the restrictions imposed to curb the pandemic.

Pawah said that the company is looking to create completely new segments, like how it did with the 3 series Gran Limousine. Price between Rs 51.5 lakh and Rs 53.9 lakh (ex-showroom in Delhi), the 3 series Gran Limousine combines elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort, and dynamic performance. It is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) priced at Rs 52.5 lakh and two petrol variants -- BMW 330Li Luxury Line tagged at Rs 51.5 lakh and BMW 330 Li M Sports 'First Edition' priced Rs 53.9 lakh.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja