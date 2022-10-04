'Old Is Gold,' Says Anand Mahindra As New Scorpio Classic Gets Record High Bookings In September

Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra recently shared a nostalgic picture of the very first model of Scorpio that launched in 2002 after the record booking statistics of Mahindra Classic.

It’s been a good September. But what was unexpectedly astonishing was the fact that the highest incremental bookings for the month-across ALL cars-was for the Scorpio Classic! Brought back nostalgic memories of the first Scorpio’s launch in 2002. Old is clearly Gold.. https://t.co/Ty3Teszvyd pic.twitter.com/x3WSyXTmN2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

“What was unexpectedly surprising, however, was the fact that the Scorpio Classic had the highest incremental booking of all cars this month,”Anand said.

Don’t blame me for being partial to the #ScorpioClassic How can I forget that historic day 2 decades ago when we took a huge risk and launched a car the likes of which we had never made before. And you all blessed us & loved it. I still love it. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Xv31LoysLA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 13, 2022

He tweeted after the Mahindra’s Utility Vehicle segment of his business recorded a new high in the monthly sales of 34,262 SUVs, 166 percent more as compared to the previous year.

Anand Mahindra’s affection towards Scorpio Classic has been very visible.

Moreover, the new Scorpio is launched at an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh. The facelift will come with a new shaped bumper, new LED DRLs and Mahinra’s ‘twin-peaks’ logo ( the one seen on XUV700). It has two variants, the entry-level Classic S and the fully-loaded Classic S11.