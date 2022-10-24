Ola Unveils Its Affordable S1 Air E-Scooter At An Introductory Price Of Rs 79,999; Checkout What's New

With the tremendous response to Ola S1, and Ola S1 Pro, Ola Electric has unveiled its all-new affordable electric scooter Ola S1 Air. With the all-new scooter, Ola has offered an introductory price which will be limited till Diwali.

Ola S1 Air:

The all-new electric scooter is set to feature a 4.5 KW hub motor along with a 2.5 kWh battery which can attain a speed of 0 to 40 Kmph in just 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 85 KM/H. The company is claiming a range of 100 km if driven in eco mode. Just like its other siblings, the scooter sports a 7-inch touchscreen with Move OS 3 which includes a companion app, multiple profiles, music, navigation, vacation mode, multiple moods, etc. It also has an impressive 34L boot for helmets and other storage.

It is offered in Eco, Normal, and Sports modes along with a 4 hr 30 mins 0-100% battery charge.

A scooter for everyday, a scooter for everyone. The most awaited Ola S1 Air is here at an introductory price of Rs. 79,999! Offer valid till 24th October only. Hurry! Reserve now for Rs. 999 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/KmV0DGRs3Z — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 22, 2022

Here Is What’s New:

The scooter comes with an impressive flat footboard (not available in Ola S1 and S1 Pro), less weight, Rear dual suspension in place of horizontal mono suspension, and Front telescopic suspension. Talking about the design part, it is set to get redesigned grab rail, along with dual-tone colours.

Ola S1 Air Price:

The price for the Ola S1 Air has been decided as ₹79,999. However, the price is an introductory offer and can be revised post-Diwali season. The purchase window opens in February 2023 and deliveries are expected to start in April 2023.

Notably, the Ola S1 and S1 Pro have recorded the most number of sales (in the electric scooter segment till now) and even saw a spike in the last Navratri season in September. According to a report, the company has already sold over 70,000 units.