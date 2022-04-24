New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ola Electric is recalling 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire, according to a company statement. The company said its investigation into the fire incident on March 26, in Pune, is ongoing and a preliminary assessment found that it was an isolated one.

"As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles," the statement said.

The move comes days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire. Furthermore, two other players - Okinawa and Pure EV - recently took the same step amid similar incidents. Okinawa Autotech recalled over 3,000 units, while PureEV did a similar exercise for around 2,000 units.

Ola Electric also mentioned that the recalled electric two-wheelers will undergo a thorough inspection by service engineers. They will also be diagnosed across battery systems, thermal systems, and safety systems. The company said its battery systems already comply with and is tested for AIS 156, the latest proposed standard for India, in addition to being compliant with the European standard ECE 136.

Meanwhile, there have been widespread incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country forcing manufacturers to recall their vehicles. The fire incidents prompted the government to form a panel for further examination. It also warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent.

More recently, a 40-year-old man died at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (April 23) after his electric vehicle’s battery exploded in his bedroom. The victim, Kotakonda Siva Kumar, bought the scooter on Friday (April 22), according to police. While Kumar died of burns and suspected asphyxiation, his wife, Harathi (30), and children Bindu Sri (10) and Sasi (6) suffered burns.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha