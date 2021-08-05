The company has already started taking the bookings for the Electric vehicle from July 15. Till now, the vehicle has received above 1 lakh bookings as the amount for booking is priced at just Rs 499 which will later be refunded.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ola is all set to launch its E-scooter in India on the ocassion of Independence Day 2021. The company has already started taking the bookings for the Electric vehicle from July 15. Till now, the vehicle has received above 1 lakh bookings as the amount for booking is priced at just Rs 499 which will later be refunded.



It is believed that this e-scooter will give a driving range of up to 150 km in a single charge, which will be the highest in the segment. In a teaser, Ola Electric has already announced that the scooter will be launched in ten color options including a pink finish.



Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, "Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it."

As far as the features are concerned then, it is believed that the E-scooter will consist of an LED headlamp with LED DRL, LED winkers, and LED taillamp. Meanwhile, the vehicle will have a fully digital instrument panel, as well as alloy wheels accompanied by a single disc each at the front and rear.



Apart from Ola, Simple Energy will also launch its Simple One electric scooter on August 15. The new e-scooter will be first launched in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The price of Simple One will be fixed around Rs 1.1 lakh to 1.2 lakh ex-showroom.



This scooter was earlier known as Mark2, however now the company has changed its name to Simple One. It is believed that the Simple One scooter will give a range of 240 km in a single charge. Which will be the highest in its segment. At the same time, the top speed of the scooter will be fixed at 100 Kmph

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen