Ola Teases Its First Ever Electric Car In A Video; Checkout Expected Launch Date, Price Here

After getting a tremendous amount of response to its S1 electric scooters, Ola is all set to launch its first-ever car in 2024. This came after the company shared a teaser of its electric car on its social media handles. In the video, the exterior can be clearly seen with some glimpses of the interior as well.

Ola Electric Car Specification (Rumoured):

The first teaser for Ola's forthcoming electric vehicle suggested that the business is developing a sedan with a roofline like that of a coupe. However, the most recent video displays a crossover body type. It has an LED light strip with an etched Ola logo on the front. A hexagon-shaped steering wheel with lighted controls is visible inside. Talking about the range, the company has claimed to offer a 500 km smooth drive on a single charge which can go 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds.

This one’s going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you’re as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments! pic.twitter.com/g1kgk9ONrt — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) October 23, 2022

Talking about the interior, it can get rectangular-shaped AC vents with a touch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster. It is also rumoured that the car may feature ADAS and would work on Ola’s Move OS technology.

Ola Electric Car Expected Launch Date And Price:

According to the reports, the company will launch its first four-wheeler in the country by 2024. Talking about the price, the Bengaluru-based tech startup is expected to launch between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom (as per reports). The company plans to rival the existing EVs including MG ZS EV, and Tata Nexon EV.

Earlier, Ola launched its most affordable electric scooter, Ola S1 Air at an introductory price of Rs 79,999. The company has claimed a range of 100 KM per charge along with a battery of 2.5 kWh. One can easily attain a top speed of 90 kmph if used in sports mode.