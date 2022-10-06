Ola Sees Sharp Spike In Sales, Sells One E-Scooter Every Minute This Navratri

Ola Electric has recently shared that the company has managed to create a surge in sales figures in the festive season that is going on. According to a report by Vahan, the company has sold 9,634 units in September which is more than 2 times the sales it did in August 2022 which stands at 3,421 units.

The company enhanced its sales growth by strategically expanding the portfolio with the help of its new Ola S1. According to the company, the new scooter was able to boost sales immediately after its launch. Over 10,000 S1 scooters were sold on the first day the buying window opened.

Furthermore, the company added that the S1 Pro electric scooter will also perform "good" in the premium segment. “With a highly demanded and popular product and market share growing to almost 20% in September, Ola is determined to lead the segment and continue to top the charts next quarter" Ola announced in a press release recently.

To gain some more sales this festive season, the company has announced a Navratri offer on its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

The company recently expanded its D2C retail presence in the country with the opening of 20 Experience Centers last month. These numbers will continue to grow until they reach 200 centers in India by March 2023.

Meanwhile, competition in the electric two-wheeler segment is heating up as Hero MotoCorp prepares to soon launch its own electric brand, Hero Vida, in the country. The brand's first electric scooter will soon be launched domestically, competing with already established competitors such as Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Simple One.