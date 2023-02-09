Ola S1, S1 Air New Variants Unveiled In India; Check Price, Battery And Range Of New Trims Here

After getting massive success by the Indian audience as compared to other electric vehicles, Ola Electric has launched the new and updated version of the S1 electric scooter in India. Not only limited to it, the Bengaluru-based startup has also launched new trims of the affordable Ola S1 Air variants. The company has further announced that the consumers will get deliveries starting from March.

"The upswing in EVs has been swift after world-class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for the Indian customers," stated Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola.

“India is already one of the largest EV markets in the world thanks to the domination of the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the luxury scooter industry. More consumers will be persuaded to switch to electric vehicles permanently as a result of the S1 Air's expansion into three additional versions at various price points and the successful S1 portfolio's development”, he added.

Ola S1 New Variant Pirce, Battery And Range:

The newly introduced Ola S1 variant comes with a 2kWh battery paired with a 8.5 kW motor and offers a range of 91 km with a top speed of 90 kmph. The price of the Ola S1 new variant has been capped at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be offered with the Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Marshmallow, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver and Neo Mint colour shades.

Ola S1 Air New Variants Price, Battery And Range:

The all new variants of the affordable range of Ola, the Ola S1 Air comes featured with three battery packs including the 2kWh, 3kWh and 4kWh. The base trim with 2kWh battery comes with a 85 km range, the mid trim with 3kWh battery comes with 125 km range while the top end trim with the 4kWh offers a range of 165 km.



The Ola S1 Air will now be available in dual tone colour shades including the Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver.

The price of the 2 kWh battery pack variant is capped at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom), the 3 kWh is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) while the 4 kWh is capped at Rs 109,999 (ex-showroom).