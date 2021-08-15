New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ola S1 electric scooter was launched in India on Sunday as the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day. However, the company will start delivering its electric scooters from October across 1,000 cities.



However, the booking for the electric scooters can be done from August 15 on the official website of the company at a price of Rs 1,947. In the beginning, the shooter will be available in 13 states – Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.



Earlier, Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO took to his Twitter and shared a glimpse of the old electric scooter. He wrote, "Built the first scooter in our FutureFactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing (Red heart emoji)".

Built the first scooter in our Futurefactory today! From barren land in Feb to this in under 6 months despite a pandemic!! The @OlaElectric team is just amazing❤️👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/B0grjzWwVC — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 14, 2021



The makers have said that the scooter will come with a removable lithium-ion battery pack with a battery capacity of 4.8kWh, which is almost twice the 2.61kWh battery capacity of the Ather 450X e-scooter, and 2.25kWh on the TVS iQube.



Regarding the Simple One electric scooter, the company claimed that it will provide a riding range of 240 km in Eco Mode. At the same time, the company has said that the highest speed of the Simple One is 100 kmph, and this e-scooter will be able to go from 0 kmph to 50 kmph in 3.6 seconds.



Simultaneously, the domestic E-V maker said that it will install 300+ fast chargers across the country in the next few months. These fast chargers will be able to charge the electric scooter at the rate of 2.5 km per minute. This indicates that the scooter will be charged in Just 30 minutes through Simple Loop Fast Charging. At the same time, the e-scooter will be able to offer a riding range of about 75 km on 30 minutes of charging.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen