Bangalore | Anirban Mitra: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday said the company is on track to introduce its first electric car in the market, which may be equipped with an autonomous driving assistance system.

Aggarwal said the company aspires to become a global EV player while making India its manufacturing hub. The ride-hailing giant, which launched its first electric scooter S1 Pro in the market last year, invited journalists to visit its Future Factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

Spread over 500 acres, the facility is capable of churning 10 million vehicles annually. The current capacity is up to 1,000 units a day, which the company is hopeful of quadrupling by the end of 2022.

According to Aggarwal, the electric car is under trial and should see the light of the day by early-2024. India isn’t a producer of electric vehicle cells, and these are mainly imported from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and China. Ola is currently sourcing cells for its batteries for S1 Pro from Korea’s LG Chem. Moving further, Agarwal expressed confidence in the self-creation of cells in India, without deliberating on the timeline.

Recently, Ola has faced backlash due to multiple incidences of its e-scooter malfunction or sudden flames erupting. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has ordered an investigation into the Ola Electric scooter fire incident that took place in Dhanori area of Maharashtra’s Pune.

Aggarwal emphasised that Ola’s battery management system is impeccable in quality, however, added the company has formed an independent committee to examine the reason behind the accident.

Ola also aims to diversify its product line-up in months to come. Highlighting the product line-up, Aggarwal said evaluating on lower performance scooters alongside confirming the availability of S1 by the end of the calendar year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh