Ola Electric Touches Production Milestone, Made 1 Lakh Scooters In Just 10 Months

Ola’s new EV startup Ola Electric has witnessed a tremendous response on its first three recently launched scooters and has said that the company has made its 1,00,000 within a period of 10 months. With three products S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro, the company has made record sales during the last festive season.

The company in a statement highlighting it has made it's 1,00,000 the e-scooter in its all-women-run Future Factory located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Notably, Ola has unveiled its all-new most affordable EV scooter S1 Air this Diwali and the deliveries are all set to begin in April 2023.

Talking about this landmark, the Founder and CEO of Ola Electric said, “Since beginning our journey to electrify India, we have unlocked the potential of EVs in our nation by providing customers with a product and experience that is far superior to anything a petrol alternative can provide. This accomplishment is just the start”.

Adding on to that, Bhavesh said, “As the switch to EVs accelerates even further, the next 100,000 will be completed in half the time. Mission Electric is more likely to become a reality in India than ever before”.

Notably, Ola has taken over Hero Electric and now has the best month-on-month growth in terms of sales in the segment. According to a report, there was a 60% growth on a monthly basis.

Furthermore, Ola has introduced the S1 Air in India which is priced at Rs 84,999, ex-showroom. The company has offered a 2.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack along with a 100 km claimed range. The company has offered a Diwali discount of Rs 5,000 for those customers who pre-book during the festive season.