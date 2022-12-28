Ola Electric To Launch E-Scooter And Premium Electric Bike In 2024, Confirms CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

The India-based electric vehicle manufacturing startup will soon be rolling out two new electric bikes by 2024. This came after the CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took a blog post to announce that the company would add two new electric bikes under the name of Ola Electric.

Additionally, explaining some details about the upcoming two-wheelers, the CEO in his blog post also mentioned that one bike would be a mass-market scooter and the other one would be a premium electric motorcycle.

In the blog post, Aggarwal stated that "we will launch many more 2W EV products in 2023 and 2024, including a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles (sports, cruisers, adventure, and road bikes).”

Not only that, but Ola's CEO also discussed the electric vehicle that the company teased on social media in August of this year. It is noteworthy that the company stated it would announce its first sedan EV by 2024. The business also has plans to introduce an SUV and a mass-market electric vehicle in India by 2025 and 2026, respectively.

"In 2024, we'll introduce our first car, and by 2027, we'll have six different products available. With a goal to install 100GWh over the course of this decade, we will commission our cell manufacturing plant in 2023, which will have a 5GWh capacity by the end of the year,” said Aggarwal.

The Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro, and Ola S1 Air are notable examples of the company's products that have seen significant growth and response. In November 2022, the company sold 16,246 S1 electric scooters.

With its Ola S1 Air, the company recently entered the sub-Rs 1 lakh market and has seen tremendous success. Although the company has not yet begun delivering the scooters, it intends to do so by April 2023.