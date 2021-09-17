The mobility giant in just two days of sale has earned Rs1,100 confirms CEO of Ola group, Bhavish Aggarwal. The next purchase window for the scooter will be re-opening on November 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Ola Electric has announced on Friday, that the company in two days of commencement of sale has sold electric scooters worth Rs 1,100 crore. The company began online sales for its electric scooter in two variants- S1 and S1 Pro on September 15, 2021. And after 48 hours of sale till 16 September, the sales that company made is an achievement.

In an official statement, la Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, "In total over 2 days, we have done over Rs 1,100 crores in sales! This is unprecedented not just in the automotive industry, but it is one of the highest sales in a day (by value) for a single product in Indian e-commerce history! We truly are living in a digital India."

Aggarwal further added, "While the purchase window is now closed, our reservations remain open on olaelectric.com and I want to let all of you know that we will be reopening the purchase window on November 1, 2021, just in time for Diwali. So, if you'd like to buy the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro, then I encourage you to reserve asap. Those who have already reserved but did not purchase in the window that ended yesterday will also be able to purchase on November 1."

The company has closed the purchase window now and will be re-opening the window on 1 November 2021 however, the reservation is still open for customers. Ola Group on their first day of sale had closed the day by selling electric scooters worth Rs 600 crore.

The firm announced in July that its electric scooter had received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter on the evening of July 15. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro were launched a month later, on August 15.

The Ola S1 has priced at Rs 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh. Customers can book the scooter online for a minimum booking price of Rs 20,000. However, for the sale scheduled in November customers can reserve the electric scooters for just Rs 4,99.

