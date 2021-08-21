New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: In what could make lives easier for all motorists in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced people won't need to carry their driving license (DL) and registration certificate (RC) of their vehicles anymore.



In an official notice, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government said that people can show these documents in Digi-locker platform or m-Parivahan mobile app if asked to do so by the Delhi Traffic Police.



The notice states that driving license and registration certificate are now easily available on the Digi-locker platform or the m-Parivahan mobile app and has also been recognised as original and valid documents under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.



"The Traffic Police and Enforcement Wing of the Transport Department duly accept the electronic form of driving license and registration certificate if shown in the Digilocker and m-Parivahan app," the notice read.



It further clarified that soft copies or digital copies will not be considered valid as original records of a person's driving license and registration certificate.



DigiLocker is a cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certifications whereas the m-Parivahan App allows people to easily access online services or facilities related to highway transport offices, all valid RC/DL numbers.



Here's how you can download a copy of your Driving License (DL) on your phone from DigiLocker :



Step 1: Firstly download DigiLocker on your phone



Step 2: If you don't have an account then create an account in order to log in



Step 3: Users can use their phone number and Aadhaar number to sign-up for DigiLocker



Step 4: Now login to the DigiLocker app and sign in with your username and 6 digit PIN



Step 5: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, Enter that



Step 6: Once you sign in then click on Get Issued Documents.



Step 7: Once you click on Get Issued Documents then select Driving License from the search bar



Now you will be able to download your Driving License easily from DigiLocker

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen