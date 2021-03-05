According to a circular released by the MoRTH, the move is aimed to make these services hassle-free for the general public and reduce physical contact, which will eventually reduce the footfall in the RTOs.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Amid the coronavirus pandemic when the government is encouraging constrains on large public gatherings, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday announced that that certain services related to the driving license and registration certificates of vehicles can now be availed through online modes. This means that from now onwards, you don't have to queue up in RTOs for renewing your driving license or getting a duplicate RC of your vehicle and similar services.

According to a circular released by the MoRTH, the move is aimed to make these services hassle-free for the general public and reduce physical contact, which will eventually reduce the footfall in the RTOs. At present, the ministry has started providing 18 services related to your license and RCs online.

"This will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle-free, contactless manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase the efficiency of the RTO offices as well", MoRTH wrote on Twitter

People who want to use online services will have to undergo Aadhar authentication. The ministry also said that it will make all the arrangements for wide publicity through media and individual notices to make citizens aware of the requirement of Aadhar for availing contactless services through implementing agencies.

Here's the list of services you can avail online:

Learner's License.

Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.

Duplicate Driving License.

Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration.

Issue of International Driving Permit.

Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License.

Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle.

Application for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration.

Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration.

Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration.

Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.

Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer.

Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of a motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer.

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement.

Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan