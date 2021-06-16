Officials told Dainik Jagran that about a thousand applicants used to receive the slot bookings prior to the pandemic. However, these slots have now been reduced to half.

New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: Delhi Government’s transport department has reduced the Driving License slots by half whereas the applicants for a permanent driving license have been allowed to appear in driving test on any automated track. The government has made this decision citing Coronavirus associated and the risks related to the spread of the virus.

The slots booked during lockdown to get priority:

Officials told Dainik Jagran that about a thousand applicants used to receive the slot bookings prior to the pandemic. However, these slots have now been reduced to half. At present, 50 per cent of the slots will be reserved for those who made their bookings during the lockdown.

Applicants can give a test on any automated test driving track:

The transport department, in an order released on June 6 categorically stated that an applicant applying for a permanent driving license can appear in the driving test on any automated testing driving track. An applicant can apply for a license in a category only once. That is, you can only get a two-wheeler or four-wheeler driving license at once. Not both at the same time.

How to get a driving license from RTO without giving a test:

From July 1, the applicants undergoing driving training courses at accredited training centres will only have to pass their tests to get an exemption from driving tests at the designated Regional Transport Office.

Here are the important features of the new rule:

1. 29-hour course – For Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs), the duration of the driving course has been placed at 29 hours over the course of four weeks. The course will be divided in two parts: theory and practice.

2. Driver’s behaviour – Applicants will also undergo training for ethical and courteous behaviour with others on the road, be it pedestrians or other vehicle drivers on the road.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan