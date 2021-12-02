New Delhi | Jagran Auto Desk: U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Ltd on Thursday said that they have partnered with WhatsApp and would roll out a feature that will allow users in India to book rides via messaging application. This move will allow Uber to gain access to more than 500 million user base of Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in India. For the past eight years, the company has been operating in India and is now available in 70 cities.

"Starting this week, we are rolling out a new service that gives people the option to book an Uber ride via an official Uber WhatsApp chatbot," Uber said in a blog post.

"Riders will no longer need to download or use the Uber app. Everything from user registration, booking a ride, and getting a trip receipt will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface," Uber added.

The integration is a global-first for Uber, and it will ease the process of booking rides. According to the company, the riders will get the same safety feature and insurance protections as what they were getting while booking the ride from the Uber app directly. Users will be informed about the safety guidelines including how to contact Uber in case of emergencies through WhatsApp chat flow.

In the initial phase, this feature will be rolled out in Lucknow and then will be introduced to other locations by next year. The company said that the service will be available in English, adding that Indian languages will be included in the near future.

How does the feature works?

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride through three simple ways:

1. Messaging to Uber’s business account number

2. scanning a QR code

3. Clicking a link directly to open an Uber WhatsApp chat.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen