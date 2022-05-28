New Delhi | Jagran Automobile Desk: Hinting that Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in India the carmaker's chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk on Friday tweeted that until the company is first allowed to sell and service imported cars in the South Asian country there will be no setting up of the bases.

Responding to an individual on Twitter, who questioned Musk vis-a-vis Tesla's plans to put up a manufacturing plant in India, the billionaire responded, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars." These comments suggest that the standstill between India and Telsa in regards to setting up the manufacturing plant in the country continues.

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

Earlier in April, highlighting the conducive environment for automobile manufacturing in India, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Elon Musk is welcome to manufacture e-vehicles in India, but in case the Tesla owner desires to build in China and sell here, it cannot be a "good proposition".

"He is welcome in India. We don't have any problem, but, suppose, he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, it cannot be a good proposition for India. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," Gadkari said.

Citing the tremendous growth in the e-vehicles sector in India over the last few years, Gadkari further said that "my suggestion to Elon Musk is, in India, he will get a good market and Indian market is very huge. It is a win-win situation for both."

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open the production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors And Energy Private Limited was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. Musk said he was ready to build a Tesla factory in India if the country reduces the cost of importing electric vehicles.

Elon Musk, an American entrepreneur and the founder of Tesla, said that the electric vehicle company continues to face "a lot of challenges" with the Indian government regarding the setting up of car production in India.

(With ANI Inputs)

