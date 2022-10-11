Nitin Gadkari Launches India's First Flex-Fuel Car 'Toyota Corolla Altis'

Nitin Gadkar, Union Minister of India finally launched the one of a kind pilot project on flex-fuel strong hybrid-electric cars in an event held in Delhi. The aim of the project is to check if ethanol-based flex-fuel engines can take the place of regular IC engines in India. The event highlights Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first flex fuel car which can run on ethanol.

For your reference, a flex-fuel is a vehicle that can move on petrol, ethanol, or even on a combination of both. It is so because ethanol is more cleaner fuel and is extensively used in other countries like Canada, and the US. It is evident that ethanol-based engines are cheaper, and also reduce pollution.

The Indian government is promoting the use of flex-fuel vehicles and has started production in India of flex-fuel called E95, E90, and E85 according to the ratio of petrol to ethanol.

The Toyota Corolla Altis Flex-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (FFV-SHEV) is powered by a 1.8-liter ethanol-compatible gasoline hybrid engine.

As per reports, Nitin Gadkari previously launched another Toyota pilot project, Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered vehicle.

At the event, it was mentioned that manufacturers like TVS, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp are ready with ethanol vehicles and waiting for the fuels to be available at the mass level.