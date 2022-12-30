New Year 2023: THESE Traffic Rules To Be Implemented From January, Comply To Avoid Penalties

New Year 2023: High security number plates are mandatory for both two wheelers and four wheelers.

Traffic rules are an essential tool used to make our streets safer. Every community has its own set of traffic regulations that it uses to keep its streets safe. These rules are especially helpful when reducing road accidents. The government makes sure to change the rules whenever necessary. They use this to keep up with current road safety standards and concerns. Therefore, new traffic rules are always being made and enforced.

One change that has been put into action in India is the introduction of HSRP number plates. The commuters, irrespective of the type of vehicle they own will have to install an HSRP number plate on every vehicle, or else if found guilty will be penalised for about Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Delhi Transport Department and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently mandated that all vehicles have a high-security registration plate (HSRP) installed, along with a color-coded plate for vehicles that were sold prior to April 2019.

Why HSRP Number Plates?

There are plenty of reasons why HSRP number plates have been made mandatory by the government, here are some of them:

1. With HSRP number plates, the rising thefts can be controlled as the HSRP number plate comes with a non-removable snap-on lock that is non-reusable and cannot be replaced.

2. Obtaining an HSRP aids in gathering important data on vehicle specifics, such as engine and chassis numbers, and storing it in a central database. The authorities can easily locate your vehicle using this information and the pin on it.

3. Last but not least, fancy licence plates with various fonts had made it challenging for the police to track the vehicle's registration number; however, with this, the licence plates will now be standard and easily readable.

Here’s How To Apply:

1. Go to bookmyhsrp.com, a registration website authorised by the government.

2. Complete the necessary information, including the vehicle's identification number, chassis number, engine number, address, phone number, fuel type, etc.

3. Select "non-transport" from the list of available vehicle classes if the car is for personal use.

4. Submit this form, and your registered mobile number will be used to send you a username and password.

5. Log in to complete the payment using the provided username and password. There must be a payment receipt produced.

6. You will receive a notification on your registered mobile number as soon as your vehicle's HSRP number is ready.

What Are The Charges For HSRP Number Plates:

The cost of a high-security number plate ranges from about Rs. 400 for two-wheelers to up to Rs. 1,100 for four-wheelers, depending on the category to which they belong. You will have to pay Rs 100 to obtain a color-coded sticker (to identify petrol diesel or CNG powered engine), which is also required.