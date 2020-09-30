Traffic Police to check a driving license, Vehicular Documents and other details via e-portal from October 1, here is all you need to know about these new traffic rules.

New Delhi | Jagran Automobile Desk: Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) recently issued a notification regarding various amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 notification in the area of road safety. The amendment in the Act focused on the implementation of enforcement, enforcement of MV Rule, Maintenance of Vehicular Documents and E-Challans through portal w.e.f 1.10.2020 for better monitoring. The new rules will be implemented from October 1, 2020.

Earlier, traffic police used to check the documents of the suspects on spot. But, the traffic police had to leave them because of incomplete documents or common excuses for forgetting liscence at home. Now, the riders would not be able to give any excuse to the traffic police because Traffic Police will track all the information online. The government will record the data of every rider or driver prior to their automobile registration or liscenece application.

According to the notice issued by MoRTH, Traffic Police will only be allowed to evaluate the documents which were already uploaded in the driver's profile. This will reduce the harassment of drivers and citizens.

This information will keep the records of issuance of documents, validity, time-stamping of inspection and identity of an officer on duty. The identification of the inspection officer will reduce the harassment of the driver. Apart from that, RTO will also keep records of your documents and will keep updating them.

What all new rules will be implemented from October 1: (Information source pib.gov.in)

1. Use IT services and electronic monitoring would ensure better enforcement of Traffic Rules and will remove harassment of drivers and citizens.

2. Details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority to be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal

3. Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection

4. Use of handheld communication devices while driving allowed solely for route navigation

Posted By: Srishti Goel