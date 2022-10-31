Mumbai Mandates Wearing Of Seat Belts For All Passengers From Tomorrow

Mumbai Police has issued a notice which mentions all the passengers travelling in a car will have to wear a seatbelt. The rule is set to be imposed from tomorrow, that is 1 November 2022. If someone fails to follow the rule, that person will have to face a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the Motor Vehicle Act.

Adding on to the notice, the Mumbai Police also clarified that the vehicles which do not have rear seatbelts should have to get installed on a priority basis, that too, before 1 November 2022.

"All motor vehicle drivers and commuters in vehicles, whoever travels on the roads of Mumbai City, are hereby notified that beginning on November 1, 2022, drivers and all passengers will be required to wear seat belts while travelling. Otherwise, under section 194(B)(1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, action will be taken,” says the notification.

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highway had published proposed regulations requiring auto manufacturers to install seat belt alarms in each and every seat of the vehicles. Wearing seat belts will now be required for all passengers in a car, including those in the back seats, according to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and breaking the law will result in punishment.

Irrespective of the size of the car, passengers will have to wear seat belts. He also asked the car owners to install rear seat belt alarms which will function similarly to the front seat belt alarms.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "It will now be mandatory for all the people sitting in the car to wear a seat belt." Additionally, he had mentioned that the front seats will buzz if a passenger is not wearing a seat belt and that rare seats will also have safety beeps.