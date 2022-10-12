Moto Morini Launches Two Bike In India Starting Rs 6.89 Lakh; Everything You Need

Moto Morini has recently launched four new cruiser bikes and sports bikes in India which start from Rs 6.89 lakh and the range goes up to Rs 7.40. The four bikes include variants of the X-Cape 650 and the Seiemmezzo Retro Street bike.

Moto Morini bikes India Pricing, Features

The Moto Morini’s Seiemmezzo Retro Street roadster is priced at Rs 6.89 lakh and the Seiemmezzo Scrambler is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh. These bikes are powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 55hp and 54Nm and share most of the bike parts apart from the wheels and tires they are fitted with.

The Morini Moto’s Seiemmezzo Street comes in two variants and three colour options. The Matte Grey will cost Indian riders around Rs 6.89 lakh, Msetelize White will cost Rs 6.99 lakh, and Milano Red is Rs. 6.99 lakh.

Talking about the other variant, Seiemmezzo 6½ Retro Scrambler comes in three colours- Indigo Blue for ₹6.99 lakh, Matte Green for ₹7.10 lakh, and Graphite Black for ₹7.10 lakh.

As the trend for bike riding and off-roading surged, automotive manufacturers have started taking it seriously. Just like the BMW GSA series, the Moto Morini bikes are suitable for off-roading, cruising, and long trips. The X-Cape 650 price range starts from Rs 7.2 lakh for the most basic model that comes with cast alloy rims and goes up to Rs 7.4 lakh for the 650X with tubeless wire-spoked wheels. These adventure bikes also sport a 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine and are more powerful than the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 which comes with a 648 cc engine. However, it produces a torque of 54Nm with 60 Hp.

All the Moto Morini products that are available in the Indian market will come with a TFT display, Pirelli tyres, dual-channel ABS, and all-LED lighting. However, X-Cape Adventures gets two riding modes as well.