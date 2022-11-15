Most Expensive Car 2022: THIS Limited Edition Ferrari Will Cost You A Hefty $70 Million | Details

The most expensive vehicle in the world is still a Ferrari. Yes, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is still the most expensive car in the world, despite the fact that many Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces now hold the title of most expensive and luxurious vehicle. Anyone who owns a Ferrari can attest to the high cost of both buying and maintaining the vehicle.

Sports cars, on the other hand, can be purchased for less than $100,000 and are significantly more affordable than supercars. Sports cars have become a great way to live the life of your dreams because of this trend.

The 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is considered to be the world's most expensive automobile. The asking price for this vintage Ferrari is $70 million. This is due to the fact that only 36 of these models were ever produced over a two-year period (1962-64). If you want to make a comparison, the Veneno Roadster, which costs an astounding $8.3 million, is the most expensive Lamborghini in existence.

A report claims that the vehicle won the Tour de France Automobile, a sports car competition held on French roads. Notably, the vehicle won its ninth straight championship in the previous nine years. In the Le Mans, it was also placed.

In terms of speed and performance, the car can achieve a top speed of 280.03 Kmph and can do a 0 to 100 km/h in mind boggling 6.1 seconds. At the time when Ferrari was manufacturing it, the car was said to be the fastest in the world.

American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, and Jon A. Shirley, the former CEO and President of Microsoft, are among the people who currently own the most expensive car ever.